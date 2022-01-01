College Football: No. 3 Georgia, No. 1 Alabama win big in semis, will meet for title Jan. 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With one overwhelming half at the Orange Bowl, No. 3 Georgia showed that a humbling loss to Alabama did not break the Bulldogs.

In fact, it might have made them even stronger.

Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 on Friday night to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.

“Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today.”

Georgia (13-1) earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama (13-1) in the title game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

It was 27 days ago the Crimson Tide rolled through the Bulldogs, shattering their air of invincibility after a 12-0 regular season in which they were hardly challenged.

“All our guys did was work,” Smart said about how they responded to the loss and three weeks of being asked what went wrong.

The Bulldogs quickly answered any questions about whether the damage from that 41-24 setback would linger.

Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.

“We knew we were better than what we showed that last game,” Bennett said.

Michigan (12-2) entered its first playoff appearance off a milestone season, having ended a long drought against rival Ohio State on the way to winning the Big Ten.

“Let 'er rip,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN moments before kickoff.

The Bulldogs most certainly did, playing like a team out to prove a point.

Georgia scored touchdowns the first two times it had the ball, moving it at will against Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson and the Michigan defense.

Bennett found freshman tight end Brock Bowers for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap an 80-yard opening drive.

"That set the tone for the game,” Smart said.

Georgia grabbed a two-touchdown lead, hitting Michigan with some of the trickery the Wolverines have used so well. Tailback Kenny McIntosh swept to the right and let loose a perfect pass to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard TD that made it 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.

The Wolverines had rolled to their first Big Ten championship since 2004 without trailing by as many as seven points this season.

“I mean, we gave everything we got, and we got beat tonight,” quarterback Cade McNamara said. “But I think once we give it a little time, we’ll be able to appreciate a lot of the great things we were able to accomplish this season."

The Bulldogs tacked on field goals on their next two possessions and Bennett connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton streaking down the sideline to make it 27-3 with 1:38 left in the half.

And that was pretty much that. The Bulldogs outgained the Wolverines 330-101 in the first 30 minutes.

“I thought our (defensive) front controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage,” Smart said. “That’s a total team effort.”

The Georgia defense that was setting an historic pace, allowing less than a touchdown per game before getting shredded by Alabama, smothered a Michigan offense built to bully opponents.

The Bulldogs were having none of that.

Dean, the Butkus Award-winning linebacker, diagnosed plays before the snap and chased down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.

Dean said he made note of how heading into this game, for the first time all season, Georgia's defensive dominance seemed to be in doubt.

“We always want to play with a chip on our shoulder,” said Dean, who had seven tackles, two for losses, and a forced a fumble.

Massive nose tackle Jordan Davis collapsed the middle of a Michigan offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the country.

“That was our plan going in, being a physical, more dominant front,” the All-American Davis said.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick, a transfer for Clemson, had two interceptions and was the defensive player of the game.

The Wolverines finished with 88 yards rushing after coming in averaging 223 per game. McNamara was 11 for 19 for 106 yards passing.

Simply, it was no contest and now the Bulldogs will get a shot at redemption against Alabama, trying to win their first national title since 1980.

All that stands in the way is the most accomplished dynasty in the history of college football, and the rival Smart, a longtime Nick Saban assistant at Alabama, has tried to model his program after.

Smart dodged the celebratory Gatorade bath from his players after the game, Smart said he wanted to get a real shower and get to work on catching the team Georgia has been chasing for five years.

"(Alabama) got a five-, six-hour head start," Smart said. “To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that.”

Georgia opened as 2 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

There was plenty of talk about whether Bennett should remain the Bulldogs' starting quarterback after he threw two interceptions against Alabama. Georgia fans wondered if it was time to make the switch back to USC transfer JT Daniels, who was QB1 to start the season before an injury opened the door for Bennett.

The former walk-on completed his first nine passes against Michigan on the way to 307 yards and showed more than enough arm strength on a 53-yard bomb to James Cook in the second quarter. Bennett was named offensive MVP.

The Wolverines’ next game will be their 2022 opener at home against Colorado State, but 2021 provided plenty to look back upon fondly.

“This is the start,” Harbaugh told ESPN afterward. “In Michigan history, it is one of the best teams ever.”

The Bulldogs will face Alabama for the second time in the CFP title game. The Bulldogs have lost seven straight overall meetings against the Tide, including the 2017 CFP championship in overtime.

Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Robinson Jr. grew up near the Alabama campus watching the Crimson Tide win championships, and wanting to play a big part in one.

“As a young kid, I just always wanted to be a part of this program. Just always wanted to play for a national championship,” he said. "Just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage ... it’s like a dream come true.”

With the fifth-year senior and first-year featured back running for a career-high 204 yards and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing three touchdown passes, the No. 1 Crimson Tide earned the chance to play for yet another national title with a victory over No. 4 Cincinnati in Friday’s Cotton Bowl.

“B-Rob was huge for us all night," Young said. "Making that first guy miss, falling forward fighting for those extra yards. He was a constant.”

Alabama clearly did what it could to minimize the impact of standout Cincinnati cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and pretty much succeeded. Robinson rushed 26 times and Young threw a lot of short, safe passes, though he did find hit Ja’Corey Brooks for a 44-yard catch-and-run TD on a play away from the standout defenders for a 17-3 lead just before halftime.

“I’m really, really proud of our team, our players. I think they showed great competitive character out there," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who in his 15th season at Alabama has six national titles overall. “Guys showed a lot of resiliency all year, to be able to have the opportunity to get to this game."

The Tide opened the game with 10 consecutive runs, the first four and six overall for 37 yards by Robinson, before putting three receivers opposite of Gardner, who hasn't given up a TD in coverage in his college career. Young found Slade Bolden open in the left flat for an 8-yard TD pass that put Alabama ahead to stay.

It was a bitter finish for Desmond Ridder and for the Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team ever to get a taste of the CFP. They were physically overwhelmed on the big stage.

Led by the dynamic quarterback and NFL prospect who returned for an extra season for just this chance, the Bearcats (13-1) were the nation's only undefeated team until facing the playoff standard bearer.

“Obviously, this is gut-wrenching and really, really difficult for everybody, but most importantly for the 30 or so seniors that have brought this program and this team so far,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said.

Ridder was sacked six times and outside of a 9-yard run on the opening play of the second half never got to hurt Bama with his feet. He was 17-of-32 passing or 144 yards.

“It’s one thing to sit there and watch on film, and to sit there and draw the twists and stunts they do on the board and work it through practice,” Ridder said. “It’s another thing to come down here and play it on a big stage.”

After the Tide never got on track with their running game most of the season, fifth-year senior Robinson and the rushers led them in the semifinal game with 301 yards. Trey Sanders had 14 carries for 67 yards. Going into the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide were averaging 147.6 yards per game, their lowest total in 15 seasons under Saban.

Young, a 20-year-old sophomore, has a chance to become the fifth Alabama quarterback in 13 seasons to win a national title as a first-year starter. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards in the playoff game, four weeks after setting an SEC championship game record with 421 yards passing in a win over Georgia and three weeks after being the first Crimson Tide QB to win a Heisman Trophy.

His only interception came late in the third quarter when he overthrew All-America receiver Jameson Williams in a crowd of defenders and the pass was picked off by Bryan Cook on the logo at midfield. Williams caught the other seven passes thrown his way for 62 yards, the longest being 20 yards.

After Cook's interception, the Bearcats went three-and-out for the fifth time in the game, with Ridder sacked for 10-yard loss on third down.

Cincinnati’s breakthrough into the four-team playoff was bolstered by a win the first Saturday of October at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, who lost 31-14 to Alabama in a CFP semifinal Rose Bowl played at AT&T Stadium last New Year’s Day, didn’t lose another game this season and finished fifth in the final CFP rankings behind the history-making Bearcats.

The American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats had a season-low 218 total yards and held without a touchdown for the first time since a 42-0 loss at Ohio State in the second game of the 2019 season, the last time they played a top-five team.

“We knew the battle in the trenches was going to be a big deal, and that’s kind of where the game was won,” Fickell said. “In no phase of it did we give ourselves an opportunity.”

It was only the second loss in two seasons for the Bearcats, both setbacks coming in their final games. They lost 24-21 to Georgia on a last-second field goal in the Peach Bowl last New Year's Day. ... Cincinnati drove for field goals by Cole Smith (37 and 31 yards) on the opening drive of each half, but struggled to move the ball outside of those two drives.