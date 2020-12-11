College Football: Nomadic Stanford ready for Jefferson and Oregon State

The game against the Beavers was originally scheduled for Palo Alto but was moved because of the county's three-week sports restrictions. The Cardinal have been practicing this week at Oregon State's indoor facility after leaving Seattle.

“It’s definitely different,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “I just know we’re excited to be able to play the game."

GAINING GROUND

The victory over Washington gave the Cardinal some much-needed momentum after a rough start to the abbreviated season. Stanford lost its first two games before a victory in the Big Game against Cal.

“We’re not where we would want to be necessarily yet but we are playing a lot more like we would like to play and more like we’re capable of playing,” Shaw said. “Our young offensive linemen are growing and getting better. I think Davis (Mills) is now in full swing after the first two weeks not really being able to be himself. Defensively I thought we played a good game, especially in the first half.”

Stanford's quarterback missed the season opener at Oregon for what the Pac-12 later acknowledged was a coronavirus testing protocol mistake. He then played in a home loss to Colorado after having gone through one 45-minute practice.

TAKING OVER