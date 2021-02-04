College Football: One McCaffrey transfers, another enters portal

GREELEY, Colo. — Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach.

“Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!!” he wrote in a Twitter post Sunday night.

His father, Ed, was hired by Northern Colorado on Dec. 12, 2019. He's yet to coach a game for the Bears following the decision by the Big Sky Conference to postpone its fall 2020 football season to the spring of 2021. The school recently announced it will not take part in the conference and FCS spring championship season. The Bears have elected to play a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

Ed McCaffrey, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado before being hired by the Bears. His four sons, Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke, have all gone on to play football like their father. Christian McCaffrey is a standout running back for the Carolina Panthers.