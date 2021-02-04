College Football: One McCaffrey transfers, another enters portal

GREELEY, Colo. — Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach.
“Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!!” he wrote in a Twitter post Sunday night.
His father, Ed, was hired by Northern Colorado on Dec. 12, 2019. He's yet to coach a game for the Bears following the decision by the Big Sky Conference to postpone its fall 2020 football season to the spring of 2021. The school recently announced it will not take part in the conference and FCS spring championship season. The Bears have elected to play a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.
Ed McCaffrey, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado before being hired by the Bears. His four sons, Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke, have all gone on to play football like their father. Christian McCaffrey is a standout running back for the Carolina Panthers.
Dylan McCaffrey threw for 242 career yards and three touchdowns as a backup at Michigan. He chose not to return to the Wolverines for a fourth year. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who reached a new five-year deal with the Wolverines on Jan. 8, went 1-2 in NFL Championship games from 2011-13 and lost the 2012 Super Bowl to his brother John's Baltimore Ravens.
Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season, the school's athletic department confirmed Tuesday.
The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers' starting job last fall, and head coach Scott Frost in November called the redshirt freshman "the future” at quarterback.
McCaffrey replaced an ineffective Martinez as the starter for the third game, a win over Penn State, but committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the next week. Martinez returned as starter for the final four games as the Huskers finished 3-5.
McCaffrey completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three TDs. He was on the sideline in street clothes for the final game at Rutgers.
“After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options,” McCaffrey tweeted. “I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future.”
Two of his teammates also entered the portal this week — backup offensive lineman Will Farniok and receiver Kade Warner, son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.
The Huskers' top playmaker, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, entered the portal after the season and announced his transfer to Kentucky the same week.
The departure of McCaffrey leaves Nebraska with three scholarship quarterbacks, Martinez and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.