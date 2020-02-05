Oregon locked up most of its stellar recruiting class during the December early signing period.
The Ducks got a huge boost on national signing day — literally.
Jayson Jones, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman, announced Wednesday he signed with the Ducks after initially committing to Alabama.
Jones, from Calera, Alabama, opted not to sign with the Crimson Tide in December to explore his options. He decided the best one was to play for Mario Cristobal in Eugene.
“The journey has been long, 3 years to be exact,” Jones said on Twitter. “It’s been a lot of fun, but everything comes to an end. I’ve done a lot of meditating, praying and I’ve made my decision. I will be attending the University of Oregon.”
Coming off a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, the Ducks pulled in the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class, according the 247Sports composite.
Oregon has three five-star recruits — linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, cornerback Dontae Manning — and seven four-star recruits.
Jones’ late switch bolsters the Pac-12’s top recruiting class, giving Oregon another top-level defensive player to go with the three five-star recruits.
“Massive human being, knock-kneed with length and bulk,” 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons said. “Really effective as a space eater in high school. Difficult to move. Nimble and athletic for a big-bodied kid. Capable of collapsing the pocket when he wants to. Has the length to disrupt throwing lanes.”
Herm’s touch
Even when Arizona State was criticized for hiring former NFL coach and TV analyst Herm Edwards three years ago, there wasn’t much doubt the loquacious coach would be able to recruit.
Edwards and the Sun Devils had another solid recruiting run in 2019-20, landing the nation’s 24th recruiting class and fourth in the Pac-12. Arizona State signed a program-record 10 top-100 recruits and had a superb recruiting year in California, landing 12 players from the neighboring state.
“Home base is Arizona. First base is California,” co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce said. “We did hit a home run in California.”
The Sun Devils got a boost on Wednesday’s signing day, when tight end Jake Ray flipped on his commitment to UNLV to head to the desert.
Stumbling Trojans
Southern California was once one of the top recruiting programs under former coach Pete Carroll.
The Trojans slipped this year under Clay Helton, landing a 13-player class that was 54th nationally and 10th in the Pac-12.
USC has no five-star recruits and just two four-stars: receiver Gary Bryant, Jr. and offensive lineman Jonah Monheim. The Trojans also did not sign a quarterback, but should be in good shape with Kedon Slovis coming back.
Stanford’s late adds
Stanford coach David Shaw had a strong recruiting class going through the early signing period in December and bolstered it on national signing with the addition of four players.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cardinal signed offensive tackle James Pogorelc, defensive end Lance Keneley, safety Scotty Edwards and defensive tackle Zephron Lester on Wednesday to complete a 26-player recruiting class.
The class that includes six four-star players is No. 21 nationally and third in the Pac-12.
“Adding some guys we were hoping on,” Shaw said. “Some of the guys we knew were coming, some we got some good news in the last week and a half or so.”
Utah’s record haul
Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah had never finished higher than 33rd nationally.
Coach Kyle Whittingam changed that his year, signing a class that includes four four-star recruits and was 29th nationally.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III, who signed in December, is the marquee player in the class, coming in as the highest-rated recruit in school history.
The Utes added four more players on Wednesday: defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, cornerback Faybian Marks, linebacker Jeremy Mercier and pro-style quarterback Cooper Justice.
Utah signed 10 players from Utah, including five of the top six recruits.
“We’re excited about that, keeping those guys home, for the most part,” Whittingham said. “You’re never going to keep every one of them home, it’s just not realistic, but we did a good job of keeping a lot of talent in the state.”
Costello Starkville-bound
Quarterback K.J. Costello says he is leaving Stanford to finish his college career playing for Mike Leach at Mississippi State.
Costello announced his decision via social media on Monday, less than a month after Mississippi State hired Leach away from Washington State.
Leach’s teams have led the nation in passing in 10 of his 18 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State. Mississippi State averaged 179.5 yards passing per game this past season to rank 12th out of 14 Southeastern Conference teams.
Costello is expected to be a graduate transfer, which would enable him to play for Mississippi State in 2020.
Costello threw for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions while at Stanford. He was a team captain in 2018 and 2019.
He passed for 3,540 yards — the second-highest total in school history — and 29 touchdowns in 2018 while completing 65.1% of his passes and earning second-team all-Pac-12 honors. The first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback that year was Gardner Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State.
Injuries limited Costello to five games this past season, as he went 102 of 167 for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
“I remember dreaming about playing at Stanford since I was a little kid,” Costello said in his Instagram and Twitter post. “The legacy and tradition was something I always knew I wanted to be a part of. I feel so fortunate to have spent my last four years at the top institution in the world. I decided to attend Stanford because I felt it would drive me to become the best version of myself. It did just that.”