College Football: Oregon State outslugs Cal, 31-27

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers’ 31-27 victory Saturday over California at Reser Stadium.

Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.

Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead.

California drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers’ pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan.

Jermar Jefferson’s 65-yard run with just under a minute to go sealed the win for Oregon State (1-2, 1-2 Pacific 12), which opened the season with losses to Washington State and Washington.

Jefferson ran for 196 yards, including a 75-yard jaunt on the game’s first offensive play.

Oregon State led 24-20 in the fourth quarter and had possession, but safety Elijah Hicks intercepted a Gebbia pass and returned it 30 yards to the Beavers’ 32.