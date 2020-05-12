College Football: Pac-12 coaches pitch uniform start to season

College sports leaders, including NCAA President Mark Emmert, have said college athletes can't return to campuses that are not open to the rest of the student body. What exactly constitutes an open campus has not been defined.

The NCAA doesn't have much authority over major college football. Conferences are taking the lead when it comes to how and when the season will start, with the Power Five commissioners at the forefront.

Even Emmert has acknowledged that it is probably not realistic to think that 130 major college football schools across 41 states — all taking different approaches to fighting COVID-19 — will be in position to start competing at the same time.

“I think there should be a blanket start as to when that six-week process or whatever time frame it is to prepare for your season (begins). I think the NCAA should govern that," said Dorrell, the former UCLA coach who took over at Colorado on Feb. 23.

Whittingham agreed with a uniform start to the season and that all teams should have the same minimum lead time to prepare. He also said he wouldn't want athletes in some states where restrictions have been loosened to be prohibited from taking part in some training and conditioning supervised by coaches.