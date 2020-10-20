College Football: Pac-12 keeps dream alive for Gramlick

It’s not too often an offensive lineman is picked as the county athlete of the year.

But 2018 American Canyon High School graduate Lucas Gramlick was also Napa County’s best wrestler and the last shot put champion in the former Solano County Athletic Conference.

That makes it hard to imagine that three years later, even though he’s at a NCAA Division I school in the competitive Pac-12 Conference, he has yet to play a down for UCLA.

Gramlick red-shirted as a freshman in 2018. Last year, the 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle made the traveling squad but never left the sideline in games.

He’s taking it humbly, explaining that he’s not the only one craving minutes on the field.

“We’re all kinda young and still have a lot to learn,” Gramlick said in a phone interview on Oct. 14. “The dude starting above me is in my grade and the other starting tackle is a grade below me, but they’re just super talented and they work super hard. All the tackles here feel like we can play and have worked really hard to get to where we want to be. I know what no matter who’s in, I know that they’re going to do a great job and really take this seriously and work really hard at it.