College Football: Pac-12 keeps dream alive for Gramlick

It’s not too often an offensive lineman is picked as the county athlete of the year.
But 2018 American Canyon High School graduate Lucas Gramlick was also Napa County’s best wrestler and the last shot put champion in the former Solano County Athletic Conference.
That makes it hard to imagine that three years later, even though he’s at a NCAA Division I school in the competitive Pac-12 Conference, he has yet to play a down for UCLA.
Gramlick red-shirted as a freshman in 2018. Last year, the 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle made the traveling squad but never left the sideline in games.
He’s taking it humbly, explaining that he’s not the only one craving minutes on the field.
“We’re all kinda young and still have a lot to learn,” Gramlick said in a phone interview on Oct. 14. “The dude starting above me is in my grade and the other starting tackle is a grade below me, but they’re just super talented and they work super hard. All the tackles here feel like we can play and have worked really hard to get to where we want to be. I know what no matter who’s in, I know that they’re going to do a great job and really take this seriously and work really hard at it.
“We’re all super determined and all super motivated to work and improve and take coaching seriously. The O-line in particular is a super special group because during normal times, when we didn’t have be safe and weren’t limited on how much contact we could have with each other like we are now, we would spend lunches watching YouTube videos and bonding and hanging out.”
They’d rather not socialize together than not have a season at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the conference agreeing recently to have a season starting Nov. 7, UCLA will open at Colorado.
The Bruins held their first two-hour practice of the season on Oct. 14.
“It’s been interesting because it has been so long since we’ve been able to do any kind of contact. It literally feels like it came up out of nowhere, but we’ve been working out over the break,” Gramlick said. “Our strength coaches were making sure our bodies were going to be ready in case this happened. Now it’s just really exciting for us because we all really wanted to play.
“When things were first shut down, we were like, ‘Dang, I really hope we have a season.’ It wasn’t about (giving in and saying) ‘How can we get ready for next season?’ So we’re just really happy that we have this opportunity.”
The last football season in which he did play was in 2017, for a Wolves squad that won the SCAC title outright, advanced to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, and finished 7-5. Gramlick was named SCAC Lineman of the Year, having also played defensive end and had 21 tackles and two blocked field-goal attempts. He was also a finalist for All-County Football Player of the Year and made the Sacramento Valley Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s 2017 All-Sac-Joaquin Section team, receiving Honorable Mention on the offensive line.
On the wrestling mat as a senior, he won three regular-season tournaments and was seventh at the high-caliber Don Buchanan Invitational in Clovis. He won the SCAC and Division II section meets in the postseason, and qualified for his first state meet with a fourth-place finish at Masters. At state, he reached the semifinals and finished 4-2 with four pins.
In the spring, hanging up his cleats after 13 years of baseball, he went out for track and field for the first time. Competing in the throws, he placed first in the shot put at the SCAC Championships, and then qualified for Masters with a third at the Division II-III section meet in Fair Oaks. He posted his PR in the discus at the Division II-III meet, a sixth-place mark of 116-2. At Masters, he just missed the state meet with an eighth-place, personal-record shot put heave of 48 feet, 9 inches.
That made Gramlick a shoo-in for the Napa Valley Register’s 2017-18 Male Athlete of the Year.
He said he’s spent most of 2020 taking his UCLA classes at home in American Canyon and doing workouts prescribed by the Bruins.
“We reported originally in July after being home since March, and we started with not really much football stuff, just strength stuff, to get our bodies back and trying to make sure we were going to be healthy in case the season happened,” he recalled. “When the season was canceled, we got a short two-week break and came back and we started ramping more into football-specific things like getting our skills right at our position. It was around August when we started doing football stuff.
“When it was announced that the season was happening, we really tried to focus on playing football again. I was in American Canyon, working at Tractor Supply, taking classes and still trying to do the workouts sent to me. It wasn’t any heavy lifting; when we do heavy lifting they want to be there to make sure we do everything right. It was just body weight stuff, staying limber and strong that way, mostly by myself. I’ve just been working hard, trying to get as ready as possible for the season.”
Gramlick has put on nearly 30 pounds since high school.
“When I finished throwing in track, because I was trying to bulk up, I got up to 320, but that wasn’t a very healthy weight at the time,” he said. “I’m getting back up there, but with the right kind of food.”
He said Los Angeles isn’t too unfamiliar to him. He used to visit relatives in nearby Downey, where his dad — American Canyon High wrestling assistant coach Jason Gramlick — grew up.
“I feel American Canyon and Los Angeles, in a weird way, are almost similar,” he said. “When I think of L.A., I think of the abundance of activities. You’re 15 minutes from a beach and it’s mostly sunny every day. But when I go to a certain kind of restaurant in L.A., I can guarantee they have it in American Canyon. But it’s definitely fun. You can do whatever you feel like doing because Los Angeles has it.”
He’s enjoyed making friends and living with teammates from Texas, Idaho and San Mateo.
“We were all uncertain about whether or not we would have a season, but we were still super determined to get better and work towards what season we might have eventually,” he said. “When our coach (Chip Kelly) told us that we will be having a season, we kinda just ramped everything up and it was about how can we get prepared as safely and quickly as possible for Colorado. Masks in the locker room and at meeting are mandated.”
A psychology major, Gramlick said he’s had to be flexible with online learning.
“Some of it is pre-recorded and we’re able to watch the lectures after practice. If they’re not pre-recorded, we have to leave to go to class,” he said. “But everything is working out real well with school and football right now.”
He likes his position coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye.
“He’s a great coach and a great person overall. He’s got a good coach’s intuition,” Gramlick said. “He knows when to push a person and when to be there to pick them up, the perfect balance for that. He knows so much about the game and he has so much to give us as players as far as knowledge, skills and mentorship.”
Gramlick seems sincere, knowing that just saying nice things about his coach won’t get him playing time.
“Everyone would like to play. Whether or not I do is not up to me. Well, it is in terms of how hard I work and how much I develop,” Gramlick said. “I know Coach will put the best guys in there when he needs them, so I’m just going to see what will happen.”
Says the former BMOC at AC – Big Man on Campus at American Canyon.
“It is a lot of taking in what you can from the people who have been there for a while and just trying to learn,” he said. “You have people here from super big high school schools and then you have people from D-II, D-III schools like American Canyon and some from smaller schools, and sometimes kids from big schools might have a more developed skill.”
