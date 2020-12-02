College Football: Pac-12 tries to keep it simple

“We are going to have to be creative ... You’re not going to be able to have enough bodies to have the amount of physical contact you need," Helton said, adding: “It will not be a normal practice week for us.”

Earlier in the season, UCLA and Cal had less than 48 hours to put together a game at the Rose Bowl because the originally scheduled opponents canceled on both teams.

“The biggest thing that they preached is, ‘’We only have 43 hours to prepare so just go out there and play football, man,'" Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that we did was treat this like backyard football back in youth days and we can wake up early and just go play ball.”

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, whose Utes lost to Washington in another hastily arranged game last weekend, said coaches are typically creatures of habit. Weeks during the regular season are usually highly structured, but not this year.

That's requiring everyone to stay nimble.

“It’s a mental challenge especially for coaches, when you’re so regimented, you have your routine and your process and the way your schedule's in flux all the time, it's challenging. But the whole country’s going through it so it’s not unique to us obviously,” Whittingham said.

"Coaches are built a certain way and that way is not to just continually change day to day or even hour to hour. But you have to. You have no choice because that's the situation we’re in. So you've got to figure it out and figure out the best way to make the best of a bad situation.”