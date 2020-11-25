College Football: Pac-12's traditional rivalries look untraditional in 2020

“Certainly it's different just because of the unique nature of this season,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “But it doesn't minimize the impact of the Big Game to our team, or fans. We know how much it means to us and everybody out there. We appreciate it for all that it is, regardless of the circumstances."

Because of the coronavirus, there won't be fans for this one.

No marching bands either. So there's no possibility of a reprise of 1982's famous five-laterals among Stanford's trombone section for a Cal victory.

OREGON at OREGON STATE

The 124th edition of the rivalry is on so far but there's a big change this season in that the game is no longer called the Civil War. The two teams mutually decided over the summer to drop the nickname after a campaign by former Ducks quarterback Dennis Dixon, out of concerns that “Civil War” represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.

“While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history,” Oregon State President Ed Ray said in a statement when the change was made official.