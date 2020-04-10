College Football: Pandemic puts first-year coaches in deeper bind

Colorado's spring football was suspended indefinitely three days before the first practice, leaving Dorrell and his staff no chance to work with their players on the field.

“I’m not looking at it as a detriment just because I’m new. I look at it like everybody’s dealing with this,” he said. “I know that they’re all under the same guidance and standards of what’s going on right now with our country, so from our perspective, we’re just going to try to maximize whatever chance we get with our players.”

Coaches across the country are trying to navigate the locked-down, no-football world of the pandemic, preparing for a season while not knowing when it will begin. Meetings between coaches, players and positional groups are done virtually as teams do the best they can to ensure they're ready when football starts up again, whenever that is.

The first-year coaches are also using the time to get to know their players and make sure there's still a connection when they're allowed to return to the field.