College Football: Players unite, parents unite so they are heard

“In the last few days we realized we couldn’t safely pull of football the way we wanted it to be, and so that’s why we made the difficult decision to say we’re not going to play football this fall and look to the spring,” Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said Friday.

The schools at the highest level of college football are still making an uneasy march toward a season of uncertainty. One that has prompted players to question whether their best interests are the top priority.

Neither of the Hintons’ sons has been actively participating in the player movements in the Pac-12 or Big Ten, which are demanding more accountability and oversight of healthy and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. The Hintons say they are proud of the players who are involved and believe college football is better for it.

“I think coaches have enjoyed the luxury of basically having silent parents, silent players,” Chris Hinton said.

“And one thing we found in this group, there’s a fear factor among players and parents to speak out for fear of retaliation from coaches and universities,” Mya Hinton added. “I think there’s this blanket of fear over the majority of the parent player group.”