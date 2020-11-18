College Football: Playoff hopes dim for Pac-12

Under pressure to get games in, Cal and UCLA threw together their impromptu Sunday game in less than 48 hours. The Bruins emerged with a 34-10 victory.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said he joked with Cal counterpart Justin Wilcox following the game that the Golden Bears should just stay in Los Angeles and play the Bruins if more games get canceled.

"I don’t know what the future holds, so every opportunity that you get to play football in a safe environment, and that is the one thing that we ask all the time, as long as it is going to be safe, then we’ll go play,” Kelly said. “I think our players understand that. They’re very appreciative of the fact they get an opportunity. We are lucky. We’ve got two games in so far and there are teams in our league — I feel for Kyle Whittingham and Utah. He’s missed two games. I feel for that group.”

So far, USC and No. 11 Oregon (2-0) appear to be in the best shape for a bowl bid, after what is likely to be a meeting between the two for the league championship.

Oregon has perhaps the most to lose from canceled games. The Ducks need to win all seven games to be considered for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. It doesn't help Oregon if the rest of the league struggles.