College Football Playoff: No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Notre Dame move semifinal to Texas

“He’s as good as there’s ever been," Swinney said. "I’ll let other people argue if he’s the best ever.”

Fields was a Heisman finalist last year and followed that up with a mostly excellent performance in the playoff. In the first game he and Lawrence ever played against each other, Fields passed for 320 yards. His final throw was picked off in the end zone after the intended receiver slipped.

Clemson won 29-23 in a game Ohio State led 16-0 that featured a couple of critical close calls by the officials that went the Tigers way.

“So that has kind of been our whole motivation this offseason. Just getting the chance to play those guys again is a great opportunity," Fields said. "Of course, we know Clemson is a great team. Great coaching staff, great players. So we’re just excited to be on the same stage as them and getting another chance to play those guys.”

Clemson will be without offensive coordinator and play-caller Tony Elliott, who is in COVID-19 protocol and did not make the trip to New Orleans.

Swinney said quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will fill Elliott's role in the coach's box. Former Clemson star C.J. Spiller, who has been working as an intern under Elliott, will be elevated to running backs coach and be on the sideline.