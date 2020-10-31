College Football Preview: Cal tries to build around quarterback Garbers

BERKELEY — As California head coach Justin Wilcox looks to navigate a season like no other, he can at least lean on a veteran quarterback who has endured his share of trials winning the job.

Chase Garbers has emerged as a reliable option under center at a school that has produced its share of elite quarterbacks but most recently had shined on the defensive side of the ball. Garbers redshirted then played through a pair of quarterback competitions to become the Golden Bears' offensive leader.

Now, Garbers is the most experienced quarterback in the Pac-12, an understated star who leads all others in the conference at his position for starts and wins.

“Experience this year will be a huge part of anyone’s success especially with the shortened season that we have,” Garbers said. “I think we’re one of the most experienced teams in the Pac-12 this year and that will help us with where we want to succeed.”

Wilcox realizes every college football team faces challenges with COVID-19 protocols and social-distancing. So rather than focusing on what his team can’t do, he is determined to send the message that Cal must proceed and persevere despite it all.