College Football: Rolovich situation lingers as Washington St hosts Stanford

THE SERIES

These teams were scheduled to play last Nov. 21 but the game was canceled because of coronavirus-related absences at Washington State. The Cardinal lead the all-time series 40-29-1, but Washington State has won the past four meetings.

RANKED OPPONENTS

Stanford has played four ranked opponents already and is 2-2 in those games. Stanford is one of just three teams in the FBS scheduled to play six opponents ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Washington State has yet to play a ranked team.

WSU RECEIVERS

The Cougars have five receivers with over 100 yards this season and a sixth just five yards shy of 100. On Monday, Rolovich called the Cougars' receivers the most improved position group. Last weekend, the Cougars connected on 11 passing plays that went for over 15 yards. “It was nice to see some yards after the catch and explosion,” Rolovich said.

HICKS SHINES

Washington State defensive back George Hicks III was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week for his performance against Oregon State. Hicks led the team with 10 tackles and got his first interception of the season in the Cougars’ win. The interception came late in the first half and ended an Oregon State drive to keep Washington State close. Hicks had seven tackles in the second half, including the final tackle of the game as Oregon State came up one yard short of a first down inside the red zone in the final minute.