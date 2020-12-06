College Football: San Jose State plays first game in 3 weeks, beats Hawaii 35-24

HONOLULU — Tyler Nevens and Kairee Robinson each had over 100 yards rushing and combined for three touchdowns, and San Jose State played its first game in three weeks and beat Hawaii 35-24 on Saturday.
San Jose State (5-0, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), which had games canceled against Fresno State and Boise State, had its originally scheduled home matchup with Hawaii relocated from CEFCU Stadium due to new COVID-19 guidelines in Santa Clara County. The Spartans beat UNLV 34-17 on Nov. 14.
Nevens had 16 carries for 152 yards. He broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard score, each in the first quarter. Robinson ran 17 times for 111 yards, including a 2-yard TD run that capped an 18-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter.
The Spartans' Nick Starkel was 11 of 23 passing for 167 yards. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness, and a 50-yard score to Tre Walker in the fourth quarter.
Chevan Cordeiro completed 28 of 42 passes, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for Hawaii (3-4, 3-4).
Strong's 3 TDs help Nevada beat Fresno State 37-26
RENO, Nev. — Former Will C. Wood High quarterback Carson Strong threw three of his career-high five touchdown passes to Tory Horton as Nevada beat Fresno State 37-26 on Saturday night in a key Mountain West Conference matchup.
Nevada (6-1, 6-1) kept pace with San Jose State (5-0, 5-0), which beat Hawaii 35-24 earlier Saturday.
Horton, a freshman from Fresno, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and an 85-yarder early in the fourth. On third-and-10, he beat and then jumped over a defender in the end zone for a 32-yard score with 5:32 to play.
Strong completed 23 of 39 passes for 354 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 148 yards.
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener — the son of KTVU news anchor Julie Haener and a transfer from Washington — threw a program-high 65 passes, completing 41 including a pair of touchdown passes. The Monte Vista-Danville product surpassed Brian Burrell, who had 59 pass attempts against Nebraska on Nov. 13, 2014.
Keric Wheatfall had 113 yards receiving and a 19-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2). Jalen Cropper added 107 yards receiving and Zane Pope another 96 yards with a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!