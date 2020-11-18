College Football: Son of Jerry Rice carving own path at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Like any other college freshman, Brenden Rice is determined to carve his own path and make a name for himself.

What makes his quest so different is he’s the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

No matter how many catches he makes, the Colorado receiver realizes comparisons to his dad will inevitably trail him.

To make his own name, he has to step out from the shadow of his powerful last name.

“I have my first name Brenden," he said, "and that’s what it starts with every day."

Brenden Rice, freshman receiver — that’s how the coaching staff treats him. He’s not Jerry Rice’s kid. He’s just another wideout who has the size — 6-foot-3, 205 pounds — and skills to be molded into something special.

“I want him to be him,” said Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, whose 2-0 team is slated to be off this weekend after the Pac-12 canceled its game with Arizona State due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases with the Sun Devils. "Brenden Rice is a really good player and he’s got a chance to have his own great career and he’s going to do it on his own merit.

“He’s a very determined kid, a very competitive kid. So I’m a Brenden Rice fan."