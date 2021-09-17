College Football: Stanford a good model for now, Vandy coach sees higher ceiling

Lea got his first as a head coach with a 24-21 win at Colorado State as Vanderbilt (1-1) snapped an 11-game skid. Stanford (1-1) upset then-No. 14 Southern California in a 42-28 rout with sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee making his first career start.

MCKEE'S DEBUT

The 6-foot-6 McKee finished 16 of 23 for 234 yards, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. He as pleased with the mistake-free game for the most part. Shaw says McKee is very easygoing, calm and comfortable with nothing rattling him.

“Made a mistake here and there, knocked it away, learned from it,” Shaw said. “But right off the bat very comfortable, very confident, just really easy. And the actual playing of the game, for a guy with long limbs, he’s got a quick release, so even as guys get close to him that ball gets out really fast.”

ROAD WARRIORS

Stanford learned how to play on the road last season, forced away from campus given the restrictions on sporting events and practices in Santa Clara County during the coronavirus pandemic. This essentially is the end of a seven-game road trip going back to last season.

Stanford typically front loads the season with road games so students are back on The Farm once the slate of home games begin.