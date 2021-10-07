College Football: Stanford another big test for No. 22 Arizona State

Like Edwards, Shaw had no interest in gloating once it was over, especially with a fourth ranked opponent in five weeks coming up next.

“When I was standing outside waiting for guys to come in, I didn’t see anybody bringing a trophy,” he said. “There’s no trophy for beating Oregon. It was a great effort, big game. They should enjoy it — they accomplished something that’s really great — but in the process of our season, it’s not the be-all and end-all.”

It's not like there was much time to enjoy it anyway. Because the game is Friday night, both teams have one fewer day to get ready for another tough opponent.

“I think our coaches have done a nice job of trying to formulate a game plan with the lack of sleep but that’s what makes it fun, especially when you’re winning because you have a lot more energy,” Edwards said.

MCKEE'S RISE

Tanner McKee has handled himself nicely since being named Stanford's starting quarterback.

The sophomore has already beaten two top-15 opponents, completed nearly 65% of his passes and thrown for 1,093 yards. He's also one of three FBS quarterbacks with at least 10 TD passes (11) and no interceptions.