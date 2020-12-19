College Football: Stanford caps trip with win over UCLA in 2 OT

PASADENA — Nothing was going to surprise Stanford coach David Shaw at the end of 19 straight days on the road, including his team squandering a large halftime lead to UCLA, falling behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and then rallying to win it in double overtime.

The Cardinal capped their season with a 48-47 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, ending a three-week odyssey that saw them win three straight road games and practice in three states due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This team, this is just our path. This year was difficult, was going to be hard. We’re going to have to bite and scratch and claw our way to victory," Shaw said. “This team should go down in Stanford history as one of, if not the most, resilient teams ever given what they faced."

Davis Mills threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns, including a 14-yard score to Simi Fehoko in the second overtime. Fehoko set a school record with 16 receptions and his 230 receiving yards are the third most in program history.