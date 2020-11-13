College Football: Stanford prepares for Colorado with players set to return

Colorado had five receivers with at least one catch of 21 yards or greater and three with five or more receptions, led by Brady Russell’s five catches for 77 yards and six for 66 by Dimitri Stanley. Quarterback Sam Noyer completed 20 of 31 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown.

DORRELL & SHAW

Although this is the first time they’ve faced each other as head coaches, Dorrell and Shaw have some history being on opposite sidelines. They met on five occasions when both were NFL assistants — Dorrell with the Broncos, and Shaw with the Raiders and Ravens. Dorrell’s teams went 3-2 against Shaw’s squads.

“We've been kind of around each other here and there being in the Pac-12 at different times,” Shaw said. “Since the first time I heard his name, over a decade ago, I've never heard anybody say anything negative about him."

In addition, Dorrell was the head coach at UCLA in 2007 when Shaw was a Stanford assistant. The Bruins won that matchup, 45-17.

NO EXCUSES

Sure, Stanford was shorthanded and missing Mills while losing 35-14 at Oregon. But Shaw expects far more from his team after it scored a touchdown in the first and fourth quarters but nothing in between.