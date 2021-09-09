College Football: Stanford resumes rivalry with No. 14 USC

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in many years, Stanford's annual way-too-early meeting with No. 14 Southern California actually feels overdue this month.

That's because the Pac-12's two California private schools didn't face each other at all last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. A rivalry dating to 1905 was interrupted for the first time since 1945.

With the matchup set to resume Saturday night at the Coliseum, both schools are grateful their dual commitment to an annual showdown with Notre Dame means their own head-to-head matchup must be held in mid-September.

“This has really become a big rivalry game,” said USC head coach Clay Helton, who has been on the Trojans' staff for 12 years. “It's one of those games that have really set the tone for the rest of the season. ... It's always an early test, and it's always just a physical battle. You come out of this game, and everybody is black and blue.”

For 11th-year Stanford head coach David Shaw and his players, not facing USC (1-0) last year felt strange.