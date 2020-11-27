College Football: Stanford takes back Axe trophy, beats Cal 24-23 in Big Game

BERKELEY — Austin Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns, Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a TD, and Stanford blocked a would-be tying extra point in the final minute to take back The Axe trophy by beating Bay Area rival California 24-23 in the Big Game on Friday.

Christopher Brown Jr. ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining then Thomas Booker got a hand on Dario Longhetto’s PAT attempt, sending the Cardinal cheering and celebrating along their sideline. Once the clock ran out, Stanford players danced and hooted and hollered some more on Cal’s home turf in Memorial Stadium.

The Cardinal spoiled Cal’s long-awaited home opener — it had been scheduled for Nov. 7 against Washington but that game got canceled because of a positive coronavirus test on the Bears.

This marked the first time both Cal and Stanford were winless coming into the game, and they also had never previously faced off on a Friday.

Michael Wilson had 88 yards on seven catches with a touchdown for Stanford (1-2), playing for the first time in nearly two weeks after last week’s scheduled home game against Washington State got canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test among the Cougars.