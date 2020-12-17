College Football: Stanford to close season at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Certainty has been in short supply during a college football season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as UCLA and Stanford know all too well headed into their game Saturday in Pasadena.

The Bruins played a game on less than 48 hours' notice. The Cardinal relocated their entire team because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county, moving from the Bay Area to Seattle to Corvallis, and now to Santa Barbara this month.

“It hasn’t been super easy,” Stanford tight end Tucker Fisk said. “It’s not, like, the most fun traveling around, especially during COVID. But I mean it’s just a testament to how well we’ve done as a team, how well we’ve been able to adapt to these adversities that have been put in front of us.”

Stanford (3-2) finally has some clarity, knowing its game at the Rose Bowl will be the season finale after declining to participate in a bowl. UCLA (3-3) has also said it would decline bowl invitations.

“We’re pretty much focused on Stanford,” tight end Greg Dulcich said. “That’s what’s ahead. Like this whole year has been, we’re taking things in stride and just whatever comes at us we’ll be ready for.”