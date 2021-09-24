College Football: Stanford to play UCLA in, yes, a home game

“The students are in town. The student section will be there. I think there’s some excitement building around this team,” Shaw said. “It will be great to get back in our stadium and go out there and hopefully play extremely well.”

The Bruins are looking to bounce back after losing 40-37 at home last week to Fresno State. UCLA had vaulted up to No. 13 in the poll after beating LSU 38-27 on Sept. 4 but remain one of the favorites in the Pac-12 South if they can regroup.

“I’d say very humbled,” quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said about the outlook after the loss. “We haven’t been a top 15 team in a while and that’s gone now. So everybody got their hopes up and now we’re back to the realization of we got to put this work in and we can’t just be all talk and all that stuff. So I think it’s a very humbled team, we’re ready to go back to work and get back to the fundamentals and start this thing over again.”

TERRIFIC TANNER

The Cardinal got a big lift when Shaw made the decision to make quarterback Tanner McKee the starter before Week 2. McKee is 35 for 52 for 452 yards and four TDs in winning the past two weeks. He has also run for two touchdowns, with his six total TDs the most for a Stanford QB in his first two starts.