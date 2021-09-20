College Football: Starkel's 2 TD passes help San Jose St. beat Hawaii 17-13

HONOLULU — Nick Starkel threw a pair of touchdown passes about three minutes apart and San Jose State beat Hawaii 17-13 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
Kairee Robinson blocked a punt to set up a seven-play, 44-yard drive culminating when Starkel hit Isaiah Hamilton for a 13-yard score and, after a Hawaii three-and-out, he connected with Jermaine Braddock 1-yard TD with 2:23 left in the first half to give San Jose State the lead for good at 14-7.
San Jose State (2-1) has won nine conference games dating to a 38-35 loss to UNLV on November 23, 2019.
Hawaii's Calvin Turner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring late in the first quarter and Matthew Shipley made field goals of 25 and 23 yards in the third quarter to make it 14-13.
Matt Mercurio kicked a 26-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 1:19 to play. Turner returned the kickoff the Hawaii 36 and the Rainbow Warriors moved to the SJSU 21 before time expired.
San Jose State's Kyle Harmon was ejected after he was flagged for targeting early in the fourth quarter. The senior linebacker, an all-MWC selection last season, finished with nine tackles, five solo.
Chevan Cordeiro completed 18 of 39 passes for 242 yards and added 39 yards rushing for Hawaii (1-3).
Robinson finished with 21 carries for 55 yards and three receptions for 34 yards.
UC Davis 60, Dixie State 27
DAVIS — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help UC Davis beat Dixie State 60-27 on Saturday night.
Lan Larison, Trent Tompkins and Hunter Rodrigues each added touchdown runs for UC Davis (3-0). The Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the STATS FCS poll, had 380 yards rushing.
Gilliam capped the opening drive with a 1-yard TD run and, after Dixie State (0-3) went three-and-out, scored on another 1-yard run with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Tompkins ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 and the Aggies led the rest of the way.
Kenyon Oblad threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Quali Conley about four minutes later and hit Taylor Alvarez for a 4-yard score early in the second quarter, but his 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete and the Trailblazers trailed 15-13.
Tompkins scored on a 4-yard run, Gilliam followed with a 2-yard TD and wide receiver Carson Crawford threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell to give UC Davis a 36-13 halftime lead.
Jalen Powell had 13 receptions for 107 yards for Dixie State. Oblad finished 32-of-58 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns but threw five interceptions.