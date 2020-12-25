College Football: Strong leads Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

“As I was getting ready for this game, I realized that this was the last time I saw my father alive,” Norvell said. “It was at this bowl game. It was emotional today. But I was proud of how we stepped up to the challenge of the game and executed phenomenally in a lot of the situations that we had to.”

Nevada got stuffed at the goal line on its first possession and turned the ball over on downs. Then the Wolf Pack defense got things rolling with an interception by Christian Swint. Two plays later, Strong hit Turner for an 11-yard touchdown, the first of three quick scores for Nevada.

“We needed to score early to put pressure on them,” Norvell said. “And I’m really happy and satisfied with what our guys did. We talked about playing our best football game and a lot of ways we did that.”

Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards — more than half on a meaningless late touchdown — for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

“Our margin for error is very slim,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said. “We’ve got to do the little things every game in order to win. We didn’t do that the whole ballgame and didn’t execute today.”