College Football: Strong leads Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

BOISE, Idaho — Nevada head coach Jay Norvell had plenty of reasons to be emotional as he challenged his team before it took the field in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and his players responded.
Carson Strong — who starred at Will C. Wood High in Vacaville — threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada's defense recorded eight sacks for the first time in 17 years as the Wolf Pack beat Tulane 38-27 on Tuesday.
Nevada was coming off a loss in its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolf Pack a spot in the Mountain West title game.
“Last game out still stings us little bit because we felt like we had a good enough team to win a championship,” said Strong, who garnered Most Valuable Player honors with a Potato Bowl record-tying five touchdown passes. “But at least you can go home with a smile on your face now. I’m glad we could come back here and redeem ourselves.”
Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolf Pack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.
That game was also the last time Norvell saw his father, Merritt Norvell, in person before the coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S. and prevented them from seeing each other. Merritt died in October.
“As I was getting ready for this game, I realized that this was the last time I saw my father alive,” Norvell said. “It was at this bowl game. It was emotional today. But I was proud of how we stepped up to the challenge of the game and executed phenomenally in a lot of the situations that we had to.”
Nevada got stuffed at the goal line on its first possession and turned the ball over on downs. Then the Wolf Pack defense got things rolling with an interception by Christian Swint. Two plays later, Strong hit Turner for an 11-yard touchdown, the first of three quick scores for Nevada.
“We needed to score early to put pressure on them,” Norvell said. “And I’m really happy and satisfied with what our guys did. We talked about playing our best football game and a lot of ways we did that.”
Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards — more than half on a meaningless late touchdown — for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.
“Our margin for error is very slim,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said. “We’ve got to do the little things every game in order to win. We didn’t do that the whole ballgame and didn’t execute today.”
Nevada built a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Green Wave rallied, pulling within 26-20 midway through the third quarter.
Then Nevada’s dominant ground game took over, imposing its will on a Tulane defensive line thinned by injuries and absences, and Strong put the game away with two fourth-quarter TD passes.
Lee rushed for 105 yards and Toa had 102 yards rushing with a touchdown to go along with 77 yards receiving.
With 17 seconds left in the game, Nevada received an unusual unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Celebrating players dumped a bucket of French fries on Norvell’s head near the sideline, and the fries spilled onto the playing surface, resulting in the penalty. Players and coaches had to rake the deep-fried potatoes to the side before play could resume. When it did, Carroll ripped off a 65-yard scoring run for Tulane.
Norvell has Nevada, which Nevada plays at California on Sept. 4, headed in the right direction. Strong will be back next year along with leading rushers Lee and Toa. But the Wolf Pack will need to find some answers on a defense that will be hit hard by players graduating.
New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
FRISCO, Texas — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Calvin Turner broke the New Mexico Bowl record with a 92-yard kickoff return had another long scoring play for the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday.
The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.
Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory. He previously coached at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.
Hawaii had three interceptions — the first two leading to a 14-0 lead — and five sacks.
“Our deal was to push the quarterback off his spot, try to pressure him and confuse him,” Graham said. “We talked about batting the ball. We gave him four or five different looks.”
The Rainbow Warriors had a winning record for the third season in a row, the first time they've done that since 2001-04. Houston (3-5) has consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2000-02.
Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
Houston's Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and the three interceptions.
Hawaii raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half, with Cordeiro throwing scoring passes of 3 yards to Dae Dae Hunter, 75 yards to Turner, and 4 yards to Jonah Laulu.
Houston rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, with Tune throwing a 7-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell and a 26-yarder to Christian Trahan.
After Trahan’s score, Turner returned the kickoff 92 yards to cap the scoring.
“They had just scored a touchdown,” Turner said, “so I was thinking I needed to come up with a big play.”
Said Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen: “I was sick to my stomach. “We played spurts of good football, but that’s not going to get it done. I’m glad 2020’s over.”
Boca Raton Bowl: BYU 49, Central Florida 23
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The NFL will have to wait for BYU’s Zach Wilson — for a few days, at least. Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as the No. 13 Cougars rolled Tuesday night.
Wilson, considered a top prospect, completed 26 of 34 passes in what might be his final college game.
“I don’t know yet,” Wilson said when asked about his plans. ”I’m probably going to enjoy the Christmas break and discuss with coaches, discuss with my family and figure out what’s best. Obviously, (a decision) probably has to be before the new year.”
The Cougars (11-1) led 35-10 at halftime and finished with 655 yards of offense to UCF’s 411.
Tyler Allgeier carried 19 times for 177 yards and a score. Isaac Rex had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as BYU earned its first victory in nine games it has played in the Sunshine State.
The Cougars had been winless in three previous Florida bowls. They lost in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl, 1985 Florida Citrus Bowl and 2014 Miami Beach Bowl. This was UCF’s school-best fifth straight bowl appearance. The Knights fell to 2-3 in those games.
BYU opens the 2021 season against Arizona on Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, presumably without Wilson. Gabriel is expected to return for his junior season and lead the Knights against Boise State on Sept. 4 in Orlando.
New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts didn't let a shoulder injury sideline him for what was likely his final game with the Eagles, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing a 65-yard scoring pass.
“Going into the week, I really didn’t know if I was going to be able to play,” insisted Werts, who had missed Georgia Southern's previous two games. “When the time came for me to make a decision, I felt good.”
Werts scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.
"It definitely feels good to go out on top with my guys,” Werts said. “You’re only as good as your last game, and if this is my last game, then I feel good about it.”
Georgia Southern (8-5) came up with four interceptions — including two near its own goal line in the first quarter. Safety Justin Birdsong intercepted two passes — the first against Louisiana Tech starter Aaron Allen and the second against reserve JD Head in the third quarter.
Montgomery-Bowl: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Brady White already held several Memphis career records but left another mark in his finale, passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers snapped a five-game bowl losing streak Wednesday night.
Memphis (8-3) built a big halftime lead, withstood a third-quarter rally and ended coach Ryan Silverfield's first season with a second straight win.
“They’ll go down in history for their fight and everything they did this season,” Silverfield said, adding that his team ended up playing with 53 scholarship players.