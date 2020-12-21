College Football: Sun Bowl next for Mountain West Conference champ, No. 25 San Jose State

Tre Walker and Derrick Deese Jr. each had seven receptions. Walker led all receivers with 137 yards.

“That gives me supreme confidence as a quarterback, knowing that whoever is in the game is gonna be able to go up and make a play,” Starkel said.

It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel’s career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.

Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier completed 20 of 40 pass attempts for 221 yards but couldn’t get balance from a rushing game that was held to a paltry 12 yards on 24 rushes by a suffocating San Jose State defensive front.

The Spartans set the tone by scoring on five of their seven first-half drives, while their defense held the Broncos to a pair of field goals in the first two quarters.

“We just got to be able to execute, and we didn’t do that,” Bachmeier said. “San Jose had a good game plan. They did a great job. We couldn’t sustain drives. We have to be able to sustain drives and score. We just didn’t play well; I didn’t play well.”