College Football: TCU's Patterson unbeaten against Pac-12 going into Cal game

There were nine interceptions in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl that TCU won 10-7 in overtime. The Frogs are 7-0 against the Pac-12 in Patterson's 21 seasons, with the only game on their campus being against Stanford in 2008. They had a three-OT win over Oregon in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, and won in OT at Arizona in 2003.

The Frogs have a four-game winning streak after beating FCS team Duquesne 45-3 in their opener. They have won six of seven overall.

Cal and fourth-year quarterback Chase Garbers got off to a fast start in their opener against Nevada with long TD drives the first two times with the ball. The Bears led 14-0 after gaining 135 yards on 24 plays (13 runs and 11 passes) in more than 13 minutes. They then punted on five consecutive drives, four of them three-and-out, and gained only 190 yards the final nine drives in a 22-17 loss.

“Really for the second and third quarters, we really didn’t get much rhythm at all. In the second quarter, I think we only ran nine plays on offense,” Wilcox said. “There were chances to convert and get first downs, we weren’t able to do that, unfortunately. That kind of bled into the third quarter.”

TRYING TO AVOID CONSECUTIVE 0-2s