College Football: Team McCaffrey bids to get Northern Colorado back on track

Over the years, the trick for Ed has been striking a balance between coach and dad. It's been a work in progress as he's worked with each of his sons.

“About 10 years of messing up with my kids kind of taught me when to take the coach’s cap off," said Ed, who arrived at Northern Colorado after a successful run at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he led the Eagles to a state title in ’18. “You’ve got to put your coach’s cap on and be objective, and give love and tough love — just like I would do with every player on our team.”

Asked to assess his QB brother, Max responded: “He’s all right. A little too big of a head but other than that.”

Only kidding.

“Really excited to have Dylan here,” he added. “The whole family’s on board so it’s a blessing, getting to wake up and work with those guys every day.”

Asked to assess his offensive coordinator son, Ed replied: “He’s been grounded twice during this camp."

Again, only kidding.