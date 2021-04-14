College Football: Tennessee State hires George as coach, hoping for revival

He ticked off the names of TSU coaches past from Henry Kean and John A. Merritt to Joe Gilliam Sr. and players like Pro Football Hall of Famers Richard Dent and Claude Humphrey. George noted that TSU is the No. 1 HBCU for producing NFL players.

“Very aware, extremely aware of the rich history here, and I get it,” George said. “So taking this job on carries a lot. I have some big shoes to fill. But I feel like I’m the man to get the job done.”

At first, George told TSU no. His wife, actor and singer-songwriter Taj George, encouraged him to take the job. George said he consulted with his former Titans coach Jeff Fisher, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, current Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell about what a head coach does.

He called this opportunity a huge responsibility he doesn't take lightly.

“I have to to be honest,” George said. “When I had some excitement about it, ‘Man, it’d be pretty cool to be a head coach.' I’ve seen what Deion (Sanders) has down at Jackson State, the energy he's created.”

George's businesses include a wealth management company he had been focused on in recent months along with playing golf. Also an actor, George has appeared on Broadway and TV. He said all that prepared him for this moment.