College Football: Tompkins’ 4-yard run lifts UC Davis over Idaho State 31-27

DAVIS — Trent Tompkins scored on a 4-yard keeper with 8 seconds left and UC Davis beat Idaho State 31-27 on Saturday.
Tompkins, a freshman quarterback the Aggies (3-1, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) use in unique situations, finished with 10 yards on four carries and one 8-yard reception. Hunter Rodrigues was 16 of 25 for 168 yards passing, and Lan Larison ran 12 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns for UC Davis, ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25.
The Bengals (1-3, 1-3) led 20-14 on Tyler Vander Waal’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and retook the lead at 27-24 on Vander Waal’s 32-yard TD pass to Xavier Guillory with 3:42 left in the game.
UC Davis then drove 75 yards on 10 plays and Chris Venable intercepted Vander Wall’s pass on the last play of the game to secure the win.
Idaho State lost the last game it played on another last-minute touchdown, 46-42 to Eastern Washington on March 13.
UC Davis hosts Eastern Washington this Saturday at 1:05 p.m.
Eastern Washington 62, Cal Poly 10
CHENEY, Wash. — Eric Barriere threw three touchdown passes and Gunner Talkington threw for two more in an unexpected start and Eastern Washington rolled to a 62-10 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.
The school never announced why Talkington, a sophomore, stepped in for All-America candidate Barriere. Talkington connected with Talolo Limu-Jones for a 71-yard gain that set up his 12-yard TD strike to Freddie Roberson on the game's opening possession.
Barriere took over and had three TD passes, T amarick Pierce rushed for the first of his two TDs and Seth Harrison kicked a 55-yard field goal, third-longest in school history, to make it 45-7 at halftime. Mitchell Johnson also had a 34-yard interception return.
It was a school record for points and yards (447) in a half for the Eagles (3-1, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). They finished with 683 yards, 416 through the air, 284 for Barriere and 132 for Talkington, who closed the scoring with a TD pass. Limu-Jones matched his career high with 147 yards on seven receptions.
Cal Poly got a touchdown pass from Hunter Raquet to Lepi Lataimua in the first quarter. The Mustangs (0-3) had 238 yards.
Two former EWU head coaches and three ex-Eagles player are on the Cal Poly staff, led by head coach Beau Baldwin, who guided Eastern Washington to the 2010 national championship. He is assisted by his former boss at EWU, Paul Wulff, and three standout players, Erik Meyer, J.C. Sherritt and Nicholas Edwards.
Texas Tech adds former Oregon QB Shough
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is adding former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, whose last name rhymes with "duck," as a graduate transfer.
Shough started all seven games for the Ducks last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in last season.
Oregon finished 4-3, beating USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game. It was beaten by Iowa State 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl.
The arrival of Shough at Texas Tech comes after Alan Bowman transferred to Michigan. Bowman had been the Red Raiders’ starter before splitting duties in 2020 with Henry Colombi, who is returning this year.
The Red Raiders finished 4-6 in their second season under Matt Wells. He coached Colombi in his previous job at Utah State. Colombi transferred last year and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Shough enrolled early at Oregon in 2018, took his redshirt year after playing briefly that season and played five games as Justin Herbert's backup in 2019. Herbert went sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in last year’s NFL draft.
Shough earned a dual undergraduate degree in criminal justice and political science. The pandemic-shortened 2020 season didn’t count toward a player’s eligibility so he can play for three more years.