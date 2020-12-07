College Football Top 25: Indiana, Iowa State reach historic heights

A top 10 of the AP college football poll with Indiana and Iowa State is something never before seen.

The eighth-ranked Hoosiers and No. 10 Cyclones both moved up two spots in the Top 25 on Sunday, heights those programs have not reached in decades.

The last time Iowa State cracked the top 10 was 1992, when the Cyclones reached No. 9 after a 6-1 start to the season that included an upset of Nebraska. Iowa State finished that season 1-6 and unranked.

The regular season is over for these Cyclones (8-2). Their next game will be in the Big 12 championship game against No. 13 Oklahoma.

It has been even longer since Indiana was ranked this highly. The Hoosiers peaked at No. 4 in 1969, when they last played in the Rose Bowl. That prize is off the table this season because the Rose Bowl is hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Big Ten championship game could still be within their reach, depending on what happens with Ohio State and the conference's minimum games rule.

Even if the Hoosiers don't play for the Big Ten championship, Indiana could be in line for its first major bowl appearance since that Rose Bowl loss to Southern California after the 1969 season.