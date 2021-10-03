College Football: UC Davis pulls away with trick play, beats Idaho 27-20

While the Wolf Pack have plenty of challenges ahead, they kept themselves squarely in the race for the west division title and a spot in the conference championship game. The combination of Strong and Taua should give Nevada a chance in the rest of its matchups this season.

The Broncos don’t have the margin of error that they’ve had in the past due to a combination of the Mountain West teams catching up with them talent wise and also being in a transition season with a new coach. In all three losses this season, the Broncos held the lead in the first half only to collapse. If Boise State has any hopes of salvaging its season, it needs more consistent play on both sides of the ball.

In preparation for this week’s game, Norvell opened Monday’s practice by showing his team the video of Justin Tuck’s NFL record 66-yard field goal on Sunday.

“I told the team, ‘How do you do something that’s never been done before? It’s just your commitment, your commitment to the craft. You keep working at it, and try to do your very best.’ And that’s what we’re trying to do here.”