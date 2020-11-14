College Football: UCLA hosts Cal on Sunday with limited time to prepare

LOS ANGELES — California versus UCLA is on — again.

When the Pac-12 released its revised schedule in October, the Golden Bears and Bruins weren’t scheduled to face each other for the first time since 1932. But the conference scheduled Sunday morning’s game at the Rose Bowl after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.

So it’s Cal against UCLA after all, and next week’s UCLA at Oregon game was bumped back from Friday to Saturday.

“It’s an unconventional solution in an unconventional year,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said.

Despite scheduling a game less than 48 hours from it taking place, both teams return most of their players from last season, when the Bears won 28-18 at the Rose Bowl in the regular-season finale.

Cal opens its season after its Nov. 7 opener against Washington was canceled because one of its defensive linemen tested positive for COVID-19 and most in the position group were quarantined after contact tracing. Cal said earlier this week that all of the players have been cleared to play.