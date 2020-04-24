College Football: UNLV's Arroyo tabs Baylor's Thomas as offensive coordinator
College Football: UNLV's Arroyo tabs Baylor's Thomas as offensive coordinator

  • Updated
Washington St Oregon football

New UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo, a 1998 graduate of Colfax High in Placer County, is shown when he was Oregon's offensive coordinator before an Oct. 26 home game against Washington State.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — New UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo has hired former Baylor assistant Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“We are absolutely fired up about adding a coach with Glenn’s level of talent, pedigree and experience to the Rebel family,” Arroyo said in a statement on Thursday.

“He has demonstrated his ability to guide offenses and help players reach their full potential in both college and the NFL. He will play an integral role in our offensive game strategy and quarterback development,” he said.

Thomas spent the past three seasons as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He followed Bears coach Matt Rhule to Waco after a two-year stint as an assistant at Temple.

Thomas previously spent seven seasons in the NFL, serving three years as quarterbacks coach after a four-year stint as an offensive assistant. He also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Midwestern State.

Arroyo, formerly Oregon’s offensive coordinator, was hired on Dec. 11 to replace Tony Sanchez, who was fired after five seasons.

UNLV went 4-8 last season.

