College Football: USC fires Helton after loss to Stanford

Swann gave a lucrative extension to Helton in 2018 over the objections of many fans. Helton was under contract until 2023.

Helton's continued employment put a perpetual cloud over the USC program in recent years, with rivals using his tenuous status against the Trojans in recruiting. The coach navigated this treacherous terrain with a smile and consistent optimism, never failing to express his gratitude and appreciation for his position in the sport.

“I love USC, because you know what the standard is? Championships,” Helton said earlier this summer. “You can be at USC and win every game but one, and if it’s the last one, it’s looked at as a bad season. That’s being at a special place. You can have an undefeated regular season and win the Pac-12 championship, and everybody is sad. That’s a special place to be.”

In Saturday's game, speedy Stanford tailback Nathaniel Peat broke a tackle, turned the corner and sprinted 87 yards down his sideline to give the Cardinal a whole lot more than their first seven points in an impressive upset of the No. 14 Trojans.

“I just saw green grass, and I had to put the wheels on,” Peat said with a grin.