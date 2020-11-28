College Football: Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier in 41-0 loss to Missouri

Missouri has held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less. Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals completed 11 of 19 passes for 79 yards. Keyon Henry-Brooks rushed 15 times for 64 yards but lost a fumble in Missouri territory to end a rare promising drive for the Commodores to open the third quarter.

“I take full responsibility for where we were today,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. “I thought we prepared the right way. Just in terms of energy and momentum and just being able to be sustainable, we just didn’t have it. We didn’t have it today.”

MAKING HISTORY

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help, and Fuller agreed to give the sport a try.

Fuller said afterward that she was more nervous for her last soccer game than her first football game. She wasn’t shy around her new teammates, even speaking up at halftime and telling them to be more enthusiastic. Fuller said she hopes to play again next week.