College Football: Vanderbilt women's soccer player receives SEC football honor
College Football

College Football: Vanderbilt women's soccer player receives SEC football honor

Vanderbilt Missouri Football

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league's co-special teams player of the week after she made history becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt's primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. She sent a squib kick 30 yards that was covered at the Missouri 35 to open the second half in her only chance to kick.

The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida who was the first scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003 and April Goss who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015.

Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women's tournament title on Nov. 22.

