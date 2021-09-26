College Football: Washington escapes in OT with 31-24 win over California

SEATTLE — Just when it seemed like a second overtime was an inevitability, Washington’s Cameron Williams and Jackson Sirmon converged at the right moment.

Williams and Sirmon combined to force California's Damien Moore to fumble at the 1-yard line in OT, and Washington escaped with a 31-24 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Washington started overtime with Sean McGrew scoring his second touchdown to give the Huskies the lead. California seemed poised to force a second overtime session but Moore was hit hard by Williams and Sirmon before he reached the goal line.

The ball popped free and Ryan Bowman pounced on the loose ball, setting off a wild celebration that was briefly muted while the fumble was confirmed by video replay.

“It's just satisfaction because you put in a lot of hard work to get that done you’re going to be able to reap the benefits,” Bowman said.

The 100th matchup between the schools was another wild conclusion to a series that has recently featured close games. California was attempting to win its third straight over the Huskies after the game last season was canceled.