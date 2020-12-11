College Football: Washington State seeks to avoid meltdown versus Cal

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich acknowledges his team had a meltdown in falling behind by four touchdowns in the first quarter of a loss at USC.

The challenge is to avoid another collapse when California visits Pullman on Saturday night.

Morale this week has been “much better than I thought it would be,” Rolovich said. "They didn't like getting embarrassed.''

Washington State (1-2) will face a 1-3 California team that is coming off a 21-17 upset of Oregon in Berkeley that knocked the Ducks from the Top 25.

The game Saturday will be Washington State’s first December home game since the 2010 Apple Cup and also the school’s latest regular-season game since the 1929 football season. The forecast is for wet and chilly conditions.

Normally potent Washington State has struggled to put up points recently, getting outscored 81-42 in its past two games. The Cougars have had particular problems with California, scoring just 36 points in their last three outings against the Bears.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox cautioned that Washington State is unlikely to suffer another early collapse.

"That was not indicative of the team they have,'' Wilcox said.