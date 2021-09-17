College Football: Winless Golden Bears ready to host former Cal QB Taylor's Hornets

BERKELEY — California coach Justin Wilcox finds himself in some unfamiliar territory, still searching for the Golden Bears' first win of the season after a couple of frustrating close losses.

Cal raced through the nonconference portion of the schedule unscathed in Wilcox's first three seasons in Berkeley but now needs a win against FCS-level Sacramento State on Saturday to avoid an 0-3 start.

“There’s a chip on the shoulder for sure and there needs to be with all of us, myself and the coaches,” Wilcox said. “We do this to win and you spend a lot of time and energy and preparation and the guys work out all year and you want to be rewarded for those efforts. We haven’t done enough in the last two weeks to do that so there’s definitely an edge at practice and that’s OK. That’s what we need.”

That's been missing a bit early this season as the Bears (0-2) followed a close loss at home to Nevada in the opener with a frustrating one at TCU last week when they failed to convert a late 2-point conversion in a 34-32 loss in the Texas heat.

Cal blew a fourth-quarter lead by allowing back-to-back TD drives but Wilcox said his players need to overcome the weather conditions in those scenarios.