On a warm night in January, Zach Swim dribbles a basketball and takes shots at the hoop. His Napa Valley College men’s basketball teammates do the same.
The gymnasium is crowded, with at least half of the audience there for visiting College of Marin. The air is stuffy.
The game begins and, from opening tip-off, Swim is charged with defending Marin’s top players. His 6-foot-4 frame zips back and forth across the court, rarely seen on the bench.
“I’m a big fan of Swim,” says the parent of one of Swim’s teammates. “He’s not the money guy, though. What he does doesn’t show up in stats.”
Later in the period, Swim gets a breakaway for the Storm.
His teammate’s parent leans over and says, “Watch this.”
Swim soars through the air with a step, dunks the ball and swings from the hoop. Home fans applaud wildly.
The Storm went on to lose to Marin, 77-74, and at College of Alameda on Friday night, 88-76. That dropped their records to 5-18 overall and 3-8 in the Bay Valley Conference, tied with Contra Costa and Merritt for seventh place, but Swim doesn’t doubt that the Storm can make a comeback.
“I definitely think we can turn this around, starting very soon,” he said, just a few hours before the Storm left for Friday's game. “We are so close to winning so many more games than we have. It’s close games, a one-possession game almost every time. I definitely think we can win with the great shooters we have.”
The Storm may be struggling right now, but Swim is a born winner. Last year, the Napa High team he captained finished 12-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 23-6 overall, clinching its first playoff berth in 14 years and its first league title in 28 years. Swim was unanimously named the VVVAL Most Valuable Player was also honored by the Napa Valley Register as its 2018-19 All-Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Swim is the first player in 14 years to receive that honor from the Register and also elect to play at NVC. The last was 2005 Napa High graduate Pat Wamsley.
Swim said he elected to play for the Storm in head coach Steve Ball's 15th season at the helm because of the college’s proximity to him. The only other college that talked to him, College of Marin, was too far away, but it did pique his interest.
“I really liked (Marin’s) program as well. The difference between those two schools is just commuting,” Swim said. “I would have had to get an apartment there, which made it so much more expensive.”
For Swim, NVC “just made sense.”
When he made his decision, Swim knew a few players on the team who previously went to Napa High, such as Saleem Ali-Musa. Swim said seeing Ali-Musa’s game really improve at the NVC turned him on to playing there.
“I really, really agree on a lot of things (with the coaches),” Swim said.
However, Swim is learning that college basketball is an entirely different game from what he’s used to. At Napa High, he was one of the taller players on the team. Now he often finds himself playing against guys who are 6-7 or 6-8, and the moves he exploited in high school don’t work the same at the college level.
There’s also an upturn in minutes played to be accounted for. This season, Swim has started every game and logged more minutes than all but three players on the Storm.
“We’re very young and everyone is used to playing those 32-minute high school games,” he said. “Those eight extra minutes are so much more tiring. It’s a lot more work.”
Swim has begun to find his game as of late. During conference play, which began Dec. 18, his shooting percentage is over 50% and the highest on his team. Despite his sparkling percentages, he thinks his defense is the best part of his game.
“I play a lot of minutes, I guard the other team’s best players and I work really hard on and off the court,” he said. “I think my defense has really picked up in the last year playing at NVC.”
Going into the Marin game, Swim was averaging 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
“He doesn’t look to score as much as he did in high school,” said longtime Napa High JV boys head coach Brad Swim, Zach’s father. He has coached Zach his whole life and finds the best part of his son's game to be his focus on the little things.
“Rebounding, handling the ball more, limiting turnovers, guarding players,” Brad said. “It’s not the most exciting stuff, but all things that help the team.”
Swim plans to play for NVC next year and hopes to also play at the university level. After that, he doesn’t know where or if he’ll play. He knows he is good enough to play after college, but hasn’t thought much about it.
“It’s kind of a ways away,” he said. “I think I’m athletic enough, but one thing I do need to work on is my jump shot.”
Swim prides himself as an all-around player, just like the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, whom he said is “amazing to watch.”
“He’s super young and he’s showing that not everyone in the NBA has to be super big and heavy and bulky,” Swim said.
In a 2019 interview, Morant told Yahoo Sports' Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, “I try to do whatever I can to help my team win.”
Morant went second overall in the 2019 NBA draft.
Maybe one day, Swim will enter the NBA draft too. For now, he’s gonna do whatever he can to help the Storm win.