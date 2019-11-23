SANTA ROSA — The top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer team flexed its muscle in a 4-0 win over visiting 16th seed Napa Valley College in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California playoffs Saturday afternoon.
“We were definitely upset because we lost,” said Alex Cendejas, a former Vintage High standout who helped the Storm win its third straight Bay Valley Conference crown this season and set a school record for points. “But we are walking out with our heads up because our preseason was really rough; we played top opponents. After those early season games we were honestly contemplating, ‘Should we even play?’ and like, ‘Is it worth it?’
“You know our heads were down, but we walked into conference and we took care of business. We made history, and to be able to put a fight against the No. 1 team in Northern California, I think it was a great result. They had us at the end and obviously outplayed us. But I think we held our ground for the most part, and we're going to leave with our heads up high because we knew we put our hearts out there.”
The Bear Cubs had only allowed eight goals all season coming into the playoff game, but weren’t overlooking the Storm. Napa Valley went 8-1-1 in its conference but lost in the first round of regional playoff action for the third year in row, having fallen to Hartnell-Salinas 7-0 in 2017 and to West Valley-Saratoga 3-0 in 2018.
The Storm were playing well heading into the postseason, riding a four-game win streak with only one goal allowed during the stretch.
Napa Valley held tough in the first half, but the Bear Cubs controlled much of the possession. Crisp passes bounced like ping pong balls from one foot to another Bear Cub’s foot, but the hosts weren’t able to break through a tough Storm defensive front.
Freshman goalkeeper Carlos Ayala, another former Vintage star, amassed 20 saves for the game.
“Carlos is an amazing goalkeeper. He's always been amazing – since he played clubs, since he played high school,” NVC head coach Rogelio Ochoa said. “He keeps teams in and he made some saves where you just scratch your head like ‘How did he get to that?’ I thought today he kept three or four clear opportunities out, and the ones where they scored, I mean, you can't do much. But Carlos Ayala is a great goalkeeper and hopefully we can keep him on board.”
It took until the 25th minute for the Bear Cubs to score, and they did it on a counter. Napa Valley College had a free kick, but the ball was quickly stolen and off to the other side of the field went the Bear Cubs. Santa Rosa raced down the right sideline and Alan Sanchez pushed a ball into the box and Sergio Valenzuela found the back of the net on the left side.
The Storm managed only one shot in the first half and struggled to put pressure on the Santa Rosa defense. Just before halftime, the Bear Cubs struck again as Rangel Genaro gave a beautiful laser of a pass to Eric Guzman Leyva for the second goal of the afternoon.
Santa Rosa seemed to be always in control, as the Big 8 Conference champions used their bench heavily. With each new Bear Cub taking the field, the energy level continued to come, leading to 34 shots being launched and 23 being on frame.
The Storm continued to attempt to make progress, but were stopped at every turn. Napa Valley had three total shots and achieved four corner kicks for the game.
Santa Rosa added its third goal in the 73rd minute, as Valenzuela picked up his second score of the afternoon with an assist from Alan Soto.
Just three minutes later, Valenzuela was close to a hat trick, but a save from Ayala forced the ball aside. The deflection bounced straight to Soto, and the Montgomery High alumnus buried it in the back of the net.
“The whole season I think the guys have improved every moment. We started with a tough schedule but as we progressed, we got better and better and better,” Ochoa said, adding of the Bear Cubs, “We take our hats off to them. They have four probably four or five really good players out there. We did what we could to make them uncomfortable, but the first goal, it was off of our mistake. You can't do that against this caliber of a team.”