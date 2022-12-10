College Men's Basketball: Balanced Butler keeps Cal winless with 82-58 win

BERKELEY — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece, Eric Hunter Jr., had a double-double and Butler kept California winless with an 82-58 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (8-3), who won their fourth-straight, shot 55% from the field and never trailed, sending the Golden Bears (0-11) to their 14th-straight loss dating back to last season.

Chuck Harris had 14 points and Hunter had 13 with 11 rebounds and five assists. Manny Bates scored 12 points to put all five starters in double figures.

The Bulldogs shot 58% in the first half to take a 41-26 lead. They led from the beginning, jumping to a 14-4 advantage. Taylor drained a 3 and it was 22-11 before Cal used a 9-2 run to get back within four.

A late 10-0 run with Lukosius scoring four, had it back in double figures and a Harris 3 and Taylor layup made it 41-24 a minute before intermission.

Cal was 1 of 11 from distance and shot 34% overall in suffering its first loss of the season.

Hunter scored Butler's first six points of the second half and Bates made it 51-31 with a fastbreak dunk less than five minutes in. After Sam Alajiki hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears, Taylor's three-point play started a run of eight points and the lead stayed from 20-30 points the rest of the way.

Butler, which came in 16th in the nation shooting 49.7%, is home against No. 5 UConn next Saturday to start Big East play.

Grant Newell and Devin Askew both had 17 points for Cal, went 3 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 35%. The Golden Bears play at Santa Clara on Dec. 18.

San Jose State 75, Santa Clara 64

SANTA CLARA — Omari Moore's 24 points helped San Jose State defeat Santa Clara 75-64 on Saturday night.

Moore had seven assists for the Spartans (8-3). Sage Tolbert scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. recorded eight points.

The Broncos (8-3) were led in scoring by Keshawn Justice, who finished with 25 points. Carlos Stewart added 19 points and six rebounds for Santa Clara. Brandin Podziemski also put up 12 points and five assists. The loss broke the Broncos' five-game winning streak.

Tolbert scored 11 points in the first half and San Jose State went into halftime trailing 37-29. Moore's 19-point second half helped San Jose State finish off the 11-point victory.

Pacific 76, beats Fresno State 72

STOCKTON — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Pacific over Fresno State 76-72 on Saturday night.

Ivy-Curry shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-7). Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nicquel Blake went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Fresno State also got 15 points and two blocks from Jordan Campbell. In addition, Leo Colimerio finished with 12 points.

Avdalovic scored 10 points in the first half for Pacific, who led 38-29 at the break.