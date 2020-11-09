College Men's Basketball: Loaded Pac-12 eyeing multiple bids to NCAA Tournament

The Pac-12 expected to get six, maybe even a record-tying seven teams, into last season's NCAA Tournament.

The conference's hopes, like those of leagues and teams across the country, were dashed when March Madness was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season is set to start, the Pac-12 is again in position to have one of the toughest, deepest conferences in college basketball.

“A year ago, overall we had one of our best seasons as a conference,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “This year, I think it might be the strongest year in my 12 years in the Pac-12 because from top to bottom, it's so strong and we have so much returning experience.”

Oregon has been the Pac-12's gold standard, winning four regular-season and three conference tournament titles the past five years. The Ducks lost Pac-12 player of the year Payton Pritchard, but Dana Altman may field an even better team this year with a mix of veterans, transfers and another strong recruiting class.

Oregon is ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll.

No. 22 UCLA made a push for a surprise NCAA Tournament berth in its first season under Mick Cronin and has most of that team back.