College Men's Basketball: No. 24 UCLA overcomes sloppy play to beat Cal 61-57

“Our defense won the game for us,” Cronin said. “My dad in Cincinnati ... I just hope he’s not being rushed to the hospital with all the turnovers we had. But we hung in there and kept defending. That’s the character I want to see from our team.”

Riley converted a spinning layup that put UCLA ahead 54-52. After Grant Anticevich’s fifth 3-pointer gave Cal the lead, Riley made a 17-foot jumper and Bernard followed with his pivotal shot that gave UCLA a four-point advantage.

Bernard finished with 11 points to help the Bruins to their eighth consecutive win over the Golden Bears.

UCLA improved to 14-3 in two seasons Cronin in games decided by five points or less.

Anticevich scored 21 points and made five 3s for California (7-9, 2-7). The Bears played without leading scorer Matt Bradley.

“I was proud of the competitive effort we made, but against a great team we just made too many mistakes,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. “We didn’t make a lot but in a high-level game, to beat a high-level opponent, you have to play a little more mistake-free than we did today.”

Riley had eight of UCLA’s final 20 points and Cronin blamed himself for the redshirt junior not scoring more.