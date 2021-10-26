College Men's Basketball: Stanford plans to fill voids with versatility

“Tournament’s always a goal and we've been this close the last two years,” junior forward Spencer Jones said. “So it's definitely another goal this year that we can very much achieve. Also just being top in the conference, like top five, just showing everybody that now that the Pac-12's on the national stage we belong there as well.”

ADAPTABILITY

There is a balance to the basketball and academics, and Haase takes pride in making sure his players feel supported on and off the floor with all they do.

They felt isolated last season being off campus and playing without fans. The Cardinal played some home games in the coastal town of Santa Cruz.

“It also fostered an ability to come together more as a team and just build up that chemistry,” Jones said. “Because of that our chemistry's at an all-time high.”

KEY STOPS

Stanford shot 46.4% from the floor while holding opponents to just 41.6% — and keeping the defensive pressure on is the plan again going into a season during which the Pac-12 will be talented from the top down.