College Men's Basketball: Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

STANFORD — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Isa Silva's 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones' 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch.

The Cardinal's largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play.

Raynaud and Ingram were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud also grabbed nine rebounds and had a career-high four steals and Ingram hit two 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added nine points and eight rebounds for Stanford (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12).

Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).

Kuany Kuany, who played in high school for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, and Joel Brown each made a 3-pointer early in the first half. But the Bears then went on to shoot 4 of 23 from the field and finish 6-of-29 (21%) shooting in the first half.

Stanford wore replica jerseys from 1998 to honor the 25th anniversary of the Final Four squad that won 30 games.

Cal plays at Colorado on Thursday, while Stanford is at Utah.

Prolific Prep grad Pope leads Beavers

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jordan Pope, who played high school ball at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night.

Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.

Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J'Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds.

Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.

Pope sank three straight 3-pointers, Oregon State turned a three-point deficit into a 40-36 lead with 11:13 left to play, and the Beavers never trailed again. Pope followed a Taylor layup with his fourth 3-pointer over a span of 4:38 to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 45-36 with 8:50 left to play.

Oregon State shot 38% overall to Colorado's 35%. Both teams made seven 3-pointers although the Buffaloes needed six more attempts than the Beavers.