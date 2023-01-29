 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Men's Basketball

College Men's Basketball: Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

  Updated
California Washington St Basketball

California forward Kuany Kuany, who played in high school for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, controls the ball a road game against Washington State on Jan. 11 in Pullman, Wash.

 Young Kwak, Associated Press

STANFORD — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Isa Silva's 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones' 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch.

The Cardinal's largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play.

Raynaud and Ingram were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud also grabbed nine rebounds and had a career-high four steals and Ingram hit two 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added nine points and eight rebounds for Stanford (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12).

Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).

Kuany Kuany, who played in high school for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, and Joel Brown each made a 3-pointer early in the first half. But the Bears then went on to shoot 4 of 23 from the field and finish 6-of-29 (21%) shooting in the first half.

Stanford wore replica jerseys from 1998 to honor the 25th anniversary of the Final Four squad that won 30 games.

Cal plays at Colorado on Thursday, while Stanford is at Utah.

Prolific Prep grad Pope leads Beavers

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jordan Pope, who played high school ball at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night.

Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.

Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J'Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds.

Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.

Pope sank three straight 3-pointers, Oregon State turned a three-point deficit into a 40-36 lead with 11:13 left to play, and the Beavers never trailed again. Pope followed a Taylor layup with his fourth 3-pointer over a span of 4:38 to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 45-36 with 8:50 left to play.

Oregon State shot 38% overall to Colorado's 35%. Both teams made seven 3-pointers although the Buffaloes needed six more attempts than the Beavers.

Mike Bianchi: Honoring fallen soldiers through kids, assist from Jack Nicklaus

What a refreshing respite this day has been; a much-needed reprieve from covering the new Name, Image and Likeness world of Power 5 football, where we have been trained to believe that the value of a college scholarship means virtually nothing. Don’t you dare spew this nonsense to the recipients of the scholarships awarded by Folds of Honor; educational grants that go to the children and ...

No. 1 Purdue turns back Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night.

Michelle Kaufman: Gators NCAA champ Ben Shelton gives U.S. fans hope with surprise run to Aussie quarters

Unless you have been waking up before dawn to watch the Australian Open, or you happen to be a diehard Florida Gators tennis fan, you probably have been missing the emergence of Ben Shelton, one of the most compelling stories in American tennis in a long time. A year ago, Shelton was ranked No. 569 in the world and getting ready for his sophomore season at the University of Florida, where his ...

Georgia football transfer Thomas arrested on felony charge

A wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. Clarke County jail records show that Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked early Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery and was later released on $1,850 bond.

