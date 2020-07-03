College Men's Basketball: Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis
College Men's Basketball

College Men's Basketball: Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Howard Maker Basketball

Hillcrest Prep's Makur Maker (20) plays against Sunrise Christian Academy at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. on Jan. 19. Maker was held to 12 points by Napa's Prolific Prep in a December loss at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Highly touted prospect Makur Maker verbally committed to Howard University on Friday, picking the Bison over college basketball powerhouses UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball.

Maker, ranked No. 16 by ESPN, announced Friday on Twitter he was committing to Howard and coach Kenneth Blakeney. He hopes his decision opens the door for other prospects to go the HBCU route.

“I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow,” Maker said. “I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey.”

It goes beyond Williams. Online oddsmaker Bovada on Friday set HBCUs among the favorites to land Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Maker was born in Kenya and grew up in Australia before his family moved to North America. He has since played basketball for Hillcrest Prep of Phoenix and in Ontario.

The 19-year-old thanked coaches at Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis for considering him and said, “It was a tough choice.”

Howard is a school of 10,000 located in Northwest Washington, D.C., and in men's basketball is a member of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference made up of HBCUs. The Bison went 4-29 last season, Blakeney's first as coach.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College football programs face 'great uncertainty' when considering solutions for potential mid-season COVID-19 outbreak
College

College football programs face 'great uncertainty' when considering solutions for potential mid-season COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated

DALLAS - Texas made headlines recently when it revealed that 13 football players had tested positive for COVID-19 with 10 more in self-quarantine. The Longhorns weren't alone. Clemson had 23 players test positive, according to reports. Of course, that was only for the voluntary workouts and conditioning. Now imagine the reaction and repercussions had similar tests results at any FBS school ...

Half-full or half-empty? Either way, limiting college football stadiums to 50% capacity is a big blow for athletic departments.
College

Half-full or half-empty? Either way, limiting college football stadiums to 50% capacity is a big blow for athletic departments.

DALLAS - Call it half-full or half-empty. Either way, a state of Texas decision to limit the capacity of college football stadiums to 50% capacity would represent a major blow to the bottom line of college athletic departments. And some season-ticket holders could be part of the hard decisions of the new COVID-19 landscape. During a recent video conference with Division I athletic directors in ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News